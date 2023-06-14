



We have 78 days until Utah Football hosts the Florida Gators on August 31st, and the UteNation countdown to kickoff series continues with no. 78 Sataoa Laumea.

After redshirting in his first season in 2019, Laumea has been a cornerstone of the offensive line. The junior has started 31 of the 33 games he has seen action, including 19 starts at right guard and 13 at right tackle. Laumea has earned All-Pac-12 honors each of the past three seasons, including first team honors in 2022. After briefly flirting with declaring early for the NFL Draft, Laumea chose to remain at Utah.

Heading into the 2023 season, Braeden Daniels and Paul Maile no longer will be lining up next to him, Laumea’s experience and leadership will be crucial to Utah’s pursuit to a Pac-12 title three-peat and protecting quarterback Cam Rising.





UteNation Take

Laumea is one of the few Rivals 4-star recruits on the offensive line over the years for Utah, and he has been every bit the part of a highly rated prospect. His road-grading power and strength at the guard position made him a great fit for offensive line coach Jim Harding’s style coming out of high school. Sataoa quickly fit into the system and has been a key lineman ever since.

Laumea was a college-ready body at 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds who already had good footwork. Under the tutelage of Harding and the growth in a collegiate strength program, it has helped Laumea develop into one of the better lineman in the conference. He will need to continue to improve his pad level to improve his stock for the next level, but in the Pac-12 Laumea is a man amongst boys. Laumea is a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenses.





Remembering Laumea’s Recruitment

Laumea was a heavily recruited four-star offensive guard, boasting offers from over 20 schools around the country. His more notable offers came from Arizona State, Cal, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oregon, USC, and UCLA. Laumea was considered to be a UCLA lean up until his official visit to Utah, which took place the weekend before signing day. Despite him being a UCLA lean, Utah was long mentioned by Laumea as one of his top schools.



