UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 76 Zereoue Williams





Seventy-six days until kickoff means we discuss no. 76 in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, Zereoue Williams. Williams is a redshirt freshman out of Phoenix, AZ, and despite standing 6-foot-8 and 292 pounds, Williams is an athletic offensive tackle that was an accomplished basketball player, helping his team to the state championship game his junior year and earning second-team all-state as a senior. He is still new to football, having only played his senior year.

Despite the newness of football for him, Zereoue has drawn praise for his development. With the depth of the offensive line, there’s no rush for him see the field.





UteNation Take

As mentioned above, a lot has been written about the depth at the offensive tackle position, so Williams has time to grow and develop as a football player. Coming out of high school, he did a great job of staying low and exploding out of his stance, but he is still very raw. He has the frame to continue to add more solid weight as he progresses in the strength and conditioning program. It will probably still be awhile until he sees consistent playing time, but there is no doubt he has the athleticism to potentially be a prototypical tackle. When it all clicks, he’s going to be a dominant force for Jim Harding’s offensive line. Williams started to make strides in spring ball and if that progress continues, he could work his way into a key backup role before the end of the 2022 season.





Remembering Williams’ Recruitment

Zereoue was the first letter of intent received for the 2021 class and despite only playing high school football for one season, he held an impressive list of offers. Utah beat out local school Arizona State, Boston College, Florida State, Iowa State, Missouri, Oregon State, and Tennessee.