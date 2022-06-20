UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 75 Tyler Knaak





We are down to 75 on the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, and today we discuss incoming freshman Tyler Knaak. After two seasons of playing defense, Knaak switched to offensive tackle for his senior year at Brighton HS and tallied 72 pancakes in 2021. Tyler already possesses ideal size for the position, standing at 6-foot-7 and 319 pounds and it was a big win for the coaching staff to keep him home.

Knaak will compete this fall against a stacked group of offensive tackles, led by Jaren Kump and Braeden Daniels. Because of this, there’s no reason to rush his development, despite his intriguing potential.





UteNation Take

The first thing that stands out about Knaak is his great size. He looks like a high-level offensive lineman, and he moves really well considering he only played offense for one year. While he has the size to start competing right away, time in a collegiate weight room will really help his development. He will need to continue to work on his technique with Coach Harding, and he will have some time as noted above, thanks to the depth at the position.

Because he is still learning the the offensive side of the trenches and the coaching staff has the luxury of not needing Knaak to jump in right away, he will most likely redshirt in 2022. His experience playing defensive line could help with his development on offense, as he understands some of the moves he will face.

Knaak graduated early and particulated in spring ball, so that time will prove to be invaluable for him and could allow him to see the field this season, on special teams at the very least.





Remembering Knaak’s Recruitment

Despite only playing offensive tackle for his senior season, Tyler’s offer list included a Top 5 of Utah, USC, Arizona State, Oregon State, and Virginia. He also held offers from Arizona, Kansas, Nebraska, and Vanderbilt, to name a few. In the end, Knaak decided to stay home and play at his dream school. joining his high school teammate, Lander Barton.



