



With 75 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, today we discuss no. 75 Roger Alderman. The 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Sonora, CA spent the 2023 season packing on weight and muscle - he came to campus around 250 pounds, but is now up to just shy of 300.

Alderman held 10 offers before picking Utah. The 3-star recruit also held offers from Army, California, Colorado, Utah State, and Washington, to name a few.





UteNation Take

Alderman can play either guard or center, giving offensive line Jim Harding some versatility, but the main focus for now is guard. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him get a look at center in fall camp. He was a road grader in high school with a high motor and good athleticism - a great building block for Coach Harding. Assuming Alderman kept his athleticism while adding weight over the past year, he should be a solid depth piece while waiting for his time to shine. He’s made a lot of progress in practice ever since arriving on campus and his goal before the season will be to get over the 300 pound mark.



