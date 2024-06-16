



There are 74 days left in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series and today we discuss no. 74 Keith Olson. Olson redshirted in 2022 and did not see the field last season, so the redshirt sophomore will look to crack the depth chart and special teams. The 6-foot-6 Napavine, WA native was a multi-sport athlete in high school, starring in basketball, baseball, and track & field.

The offensive line is a deep group where the competition will be fierce for seeing the depth chart. Olson will have to work hard to see playing time, but he has the talent to be a very athletic and effective offensive lineman.





UteNation Take

Olson would seem like a natural fit for one of the tackle spots. With his size, length, and athleticism, he is the prototypical build for an offensive tackle. He will need to continue to develop his footwork to truly compete at the college level, but he is still young enough that he can still grow into a solid lineman at the very least. He’s heading into year three in the Utah program, and put on the necessary weight. Now it’s just a matter of cracking the two-deep.



