



We have 73 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and that means today's discussion is about No. 73, Tanoa Togiai. The massive 6-foot-6 junior played in ten games in 2023, starting at left tackle twice.

Togiai officially made the full switch to offense last season, after arriving in Utah as a defensive tackle. With a full season of playing offensive line under his belt, Togiai should be able to firmly plant himself in the rotation at the very least. The competition will be tough for the starting tackle spots, as Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu seemed to entrench themselves as the front runners this spring.





UteNation Take

Togiai’s basketball background gives him a great athletic background to be able to move quickly enough to hold the edge or get out in space. Development was going to be the key after some back and forth between offense and defense early in his career, but now that he's been fully on offense for awhile he should take another step forward.

He’ll add to a strong deep-deep at tackle for Utah. Whether he starts or not, is up to how he performs in fall camp.



