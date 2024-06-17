UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 73 Tanoa Togiai
We have 73 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and that means today's discussion is about No. 73, Tanoa Togiai. The massive 6-foot-6 junior played in ten games in 2023, starting at left tackle twice.
Togiai officially made the full switch to offense last season, after arriving in Utah as a defensive tackle. With a full season of playing offensive line under his belt, Togiai should be able to firmly plant himself in the rotation at the very least. The competition will be tough for the starting tackle spots, as Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu seemed to entrench themselves as the front runners this spring.
UteNation Take
Togiai’s basketball background gives him a great athletic background to be able to move quickly enough to hold the edge or get out in space. Development was going to be the key after some back and forth between offense and defense early in his career, but now that he's been fully on offense for awhile he should take another step forward.
He’ll add to a strong deep-deep at tackle for Utah. Whether he starts or not, is up to how he performs in fall camp.
Remembering Togiai’s Recruitment
Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell was on Togiai early in the recruiting process and that paid off in landing the 6-foot-6 and 295 pound 5.5 rated three-star 2020 weakside defensive end prospect. Had Togiai had more exposure and played against tougher high school competition, it’s likely that he would have been at minimum a high three-star and highly-rated end.
Kansas State, Washington and Nebraska all received visits from Togiai, with the Huskers holding out some late hope. However Togiai had long been a Utah lean and his relationship with Powell couldn’t be beat.