UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 73 Tanoa Togiai





In today’s UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, we discuss no. 73, Tanoa Togiai. Tanoa hails from Ribgy, ID came out of high school as a massive, 6-foot-7 and 265-pound defensive end, however, he packed on the weight above 300 pounds and saw time at defensive tackle last season.

During his brief time at Utah so far, he’s seen practice reps at both defensive tackle and offensive tackle. The plan in 2022 is for him to be solely focused on the offensive trenches.





UteNation Take

All of the position switching should be viewed as a positive that Togiai is very athletic for his massive size. He played basketball in high school, which certainly helps with the change to the offensive line. Both sides of the line are among the deepest positions on the team, so the competition for snaps is fierce no matter where he lines up. Similar to last year, a good summer of development and focusing on his technique will allow his athleticism to blossom and take full advantage of his size.

Now with complete focus on the offensive side, he should compete for snaps in the two-deep this fall.





Remembering Togiai’s Recruitment

Defensive ends coach Lewis Powell was on Togiai early in the recruiting process and that paid off in landing the 6-foot-6 and 295 pound 5.5 rated three-star 2020 weakside defensive end prospect. Had Togiai had more exposure and played against tougher high school competition, it’s likely that he would have been at minimum a high three-star and highly-rated end.

Kansas State, Washington and Nebraska all received visits from Togiai, with the Huskers holding out some late hope. However Togiai had long been a Utah lean and his relationship with Powell couldn’t be beat.