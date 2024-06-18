



With 72 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, today we discuss no. 72 Isaiah Garcia. The true freshman from Magna was one of the top players from the state of Utah in last year's class and already has the size and frame to compete at the two-deep.

He enrolled early to participate in spring ball along with a stacked offensive line group.





UteNation Take

Despite being a true freshman, Garcia could be an early contributor and battle for serious playing time in fall camp. With veterans like the versatile Jaren Kump, Spencer Fano, and Michael Mokofisi, Garcia will have his work cut out for him for starting reps, but there is opportunity behind them. Caleb Lomu also emerged as a likely starter during spring ball.

Garcia is light on his feet and does a great job anchoring against power rushers and is quick moving laterally versus speed rushers. In the run game, he shows great pad level and power to move body’s out of the way. He was a highly rated recruit for a reason, and if he grasps the game quickly, he could be a force for a long time coming.



