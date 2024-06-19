



The University of Utah and offensive line coach Jim Harding went into the offseason feeling confident in their rotation. Despite losing Keaton Bills and Sataoa Laumea to the NFL, they returned a strong nucleus. Even with the depth that has Harding feeling confident in his two-deep, there was one lineman in particular who took advantage of the offseason... With 71 days left until kickoff, it’s time to talk about a freshman, No. 71 Caleb Lomu.





UteNation Take

After playing in only three games on special teams and offense in 2023, redshirt freshman Caleb Lomu was one of the best performers of spring ball. The 6-foot-5 and 295-pound offensive lineman will enter fall camp as the early favorite to win the starting left tackle spot. Last year’s starter, Spencer Fano, will slide over to right tackle, forming a solid group of starting tackles.

Lomu’s athleticism will be valuable in protecting quarterback Cam Rising, as he has advanced footwork in his pass protection. His footwork also pays off in space when blocking 2nd level defenders.

Utah’s 2024 season is highly dependent on the offensive line keeping Rising’s jersey clean when he’s in the pocket. If the Utes make a run at the Big 12 title and the CFP, Lomu should be a big reason why.



