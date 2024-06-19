UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 71 Caleb Lomu
The University of Utah and offensive line coach Jim Harding went into the offseason feeling confident in their rotation. Despite losing Keaton Bills and Sataoa Laumea to the NFL, they returned a strong nucleus. Even with the depth that has Harding feeling confident in his two-deep, there was one lineman in particular who took advantage of the offseason... With 71 days left until kickoff, it’s time to talk about a freshman, No. 71 Caleb Lomu.
UteNation Take
After playing in only three games on special teams and offense in 2023, redshirt freshman Caleb Lomu was one of the best performers of spring ball. The 6-foot-5 and 295-pound offensive lineman will enter fall camp as the early favorite to win the starting left tackle spot. Last year’s starter, Spencer Fano, will slide over to right tackle, forming a solid group of starting tackles.
Lomu’s athleticism will be valuable in protecting quarterback Cam Rising, as he has advanced footwork in his pass protection. His footwork also pays off in space when blocking 2nd level defenders.
Utah’s 2024 season is highly dependent on the offensive line keeping Rising’s jersey clean when he’s in the pocket. If the Utes make a run at the Big 12 title and the CFP, Lomu should be a big reason why.
Remembering Lomu’s Recruitment
The 2023 four-star lineman was a Rivals150 recruit (No. 121 overall) and the No. 9 rated offensive tackle. Despite being from Arizona, Lomu has family in Utah and rooted for Utah growing up. He skyrocketed in the final 2023 Rivals150, being unranked in the Rivals250 at the start of the season, then jumping to No. 179 in December before finishing at No. 121.