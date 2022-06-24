UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 71 Braeden Daniels





With 71 days until kickoff for the University of Utah, it’s time to discuss the versatile leader of the Utes’ offensive line, Braeden Daniels. The 6-foot-4 and 299 pound junior from Carrollton, Texas has started 29 of 35 career games. Most of that action came at guard, until the 2021 season.

It’s crazy to say this, but for someone with his experience, he was vastly underrated until his breakout performance last season, which saw him earn All-Pac-12 Second Team honors. With Nick Ford now off to the NFL, Daniels is the unquestioned leader of the Utah offensive line. Wherever offensive line coach Jim Harding puts him, he’s proven he’ll excel.





UteNation Take

Despite being a junior, this could very likely be Daniels’ last year as a Ute, as his track record and versatility has put him firmly on the NFL radar. The only question is whether he remains at right tackle for 2022 or if the depth of the line causes him to shift, again. Regardless of any potential change, there’s little question on whether Daniels can meet the change or not. The guy is just a rock solid performer that deserves a ton of Pac-12 and national respect.





Remembering Daniels’ recruitment

A long-time Illinois commit, Daniels remained a top Utah target throughout the 2018 recruiting process. That persistence would pay off just weeks before signing day, as Utah’s chances looked better and better even with his initial commitment. Daniels eventually became a silent commit to the Utes in the waning weeks and announced his decision to flip, just before he signed his NLI.

Overall, the Utes beat out schools from the Pac-12, Big 10, and Big 12 for the talented lineman that came to Salt Lake City ready to perform, right away.



