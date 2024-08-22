



There’s only seven days until the Utah football season opens against SUU and we get a double dose of articles in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series with No. 7 Van Fillinger. The senior defensive end played in 11 games with eight starts in 2023. He did so, fighting through an injury while the roster was gutted by other long-term injuries. The imposing defensive end tallied 31 total tackles (5.0 TFL, 3.0 sacks) along with a forced fumble and a recovery.

The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound force has played in 38 games with 27 total starts, so his leadership will be key on a defense that lost consensus All-American Jonah Elliss to the 2024 NFL Draft.





UteNation Take

A four-year starter, Fillinger leads yet another talented defensive ends group including Connor O’Toole, Logan Fano and some intriguing up-and-comers.

Fillinger has always had a high motor with a quick first step, and another year in the system should mean he is even more savvy. With health on his side, Fillinger should move up the watch lists of NFL scouts, as NFL squads can never have enough good pass rushers. He should be in for a big senior season.



