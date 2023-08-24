



Seven days until the Utah football season opens against Florida and we get a double dose of articles in the UteNation countdown to kickoff series with no. 7 Van Fillinger. The junior defensive end played in eight games with six starts in 2022 before a season-ending injury suffered in a practice. At the time of his injury, Fillinger was leading the team with 5.0 sacks. The 6-foot-4 and 260-pound force has played in 27 games with 19 total starts, so his leadership will be key in a defense that returns most of its starters from 2022.





UteNation Take

Assuming he returns to full health, Fillinger should be a menace to opposing offenses again this season. The defensive line group is full of a lot of talent and potential, but veterans like Fillinger, Jonah Elliss, and Connor O’Toole will need to anchor the group with consistency. With two early tests against Florida and Baylor, maintaining the edges will be crucial in keeping the offenses at bay.

Fillinger has always had a high motor with a quick first step, and another year in the system should mean he is even more savvy. If Fillinger is able to continue to be a great pass rusher and continues to develop in the run defense, he should move up the watch lists of NFL scouts, as NFL squads can never have enough good pass rushers.

Fillinger is on his way to become a complete defensive end.





Remembering Fillinger's Recruitment

The no. 195 overall player in the Rivals250 and the no. 10 strong side defensive end, Van originally committed to Texas, but flipped to the Utes along with Ty Jordan for the 2020 class. The 5.8 four-star prospect out of Draper held 19 offers in all, including Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington, and Wisconsin. He flipped to Utah just before early signing day in December of 2019.







