



We are one week away in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and with seven days left and today we discuss the unquestioned leader of Utah Football, no. 7 Cam Rising. The junior quarterback is on both the Maxwell Award (College Player of the Year) and Davey O'Brien Award Watch (Best Quarterback), as well as many other preseason accolades list. Despite all of the individual attention and expectations, Rising is not getting caught up in the hype, instead choosing to prove that he is the right guy for the starting job everyday and offset the sting of losing in the Rose Bowl.

For a quick reminder, Rising earned Pac-12 All-Conference first-team honors last season, despite not starting until the third game. Rising threw for 2,493 yards for 20 touchdowns and only five interceptions while rushing for 499 yards for six touchdowns. He was the highest rated Pac-12 quarterback on ESPN's QBR Rating (84.2) and sixth overall. Rising was also a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist after sitting out the 2020 season with a season-ending shoulder injury in the USC game.

A mere months from now, Rising could be talked about as one of the greatest Utes of all-time, as this offense looks to rival Alex Smith and his high-octane 2004 group. While others have fun looking ahead, rested assured that Utah’s leader of all leaders is locked in and keeping his team focused on one game at a time.





UteNation Take

The University of Utah enters the 2022 season with a no. 7 ranking in the AP Poll and they’re favorites to repeat as Pac-12 champions. A key to the season will be the health of Rising. Utah Football will always have a solid running game that will keep them in conversations for the conference title, but great quarterback play has always been the difference in the magical seasons.

The best news out of fall camp has been the emergence of playmakers at the wide receiver position and the abundance of depth Utah is developing. Rising should have fun spreading the ball around his offensive weapons.

A great season from Rising most likely means a special season for the Utes.





Remembering Rising's Recruitment

A former four-star recruit, Rising was rated as the no. 8 best pro-style quarterback and no. 149 overall ranked recruit in the class of 2018. He held 25 offers from the likes of Alabama, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma (and was a one-time Sooners commit), Oregon, Penn State—basically, everyone wanted him.

Due to the Utes landing Jack Tuttle early on, they didn’t pursue Cam, initially. When Rising entered the transfer portal, the Longhorns did everything they could to keep him, as they firmly believed he has NFL talent. However, Rising was off visiting Salt Lake City and falling in love with the place, before Texas could convince him otherwise.



