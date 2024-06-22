We’re now less than 70 days until kickoff for the 2024 Utah Football season. With sixty-eight days left, it’s time to discuss No. 68, Jaren Kump. The versatile junior offensive lineman suffered a season-ending injury in 2021 which derailed his progress, but ever since then he’s become more and more versatile to find his way onto the field. He’s played in 35 career games with 17 being starts (7 at RT, 5 at C, 3 at LT, 1 at RG, 1 at LG). In 2023, Kump played in all 13 games and started six, one of those being at center — a foreshadowing of what was in store this past spring and for the upcoming season.

Koli Faaui has transferred out and Johnny Maea just never seems to stay healthy, but even if those two were both on campus and at full health, it might be difficult to unseat Kump.





UteNation Take

If there was a silver lining to Kump’s injury in 2021, it was all the mental reps and film study that he did to stay sharp. It paid off in 2022 and 2023, as he was able to slowly work his way back into the rotation through the aforementioned versatility. His leadership and game experience have turned him into a valued veteran amongst a deep offensive line room.

If Kump can stay healthy all season, he’ll anchor a talented and physical offensive line.





Remembering Kump’s Recruitment

This was a fun one. A lifelong BYU fan in a family of Cougar diehards, Kump committed to BYU early in the recruiting process. Little did the Cougars know—and UteNation had heard and hinted at the rumblings—even at the time of his commitment, Utah weighed heavily on his mind. Kump would eventually flip, choosing Utah over Arizona, ASU, Cal, Oregon, UCLA, USC, and BYU. Quite honestly, he’s another example of how Utah being in the Pac-12 as a P5 school and BYU being an Independent, has altered the landscape of the storied rivalry.



