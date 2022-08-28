



There are just six days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and that means that we discuss no. 6, Ricky Parks. The 5-foot-10 and 210 pound running back hails from Tampa, FL and redshirted in 2021, not seeing the field. Parks was a stud in high school, earning All-Western Conference honors as a senior on 96 carries for 688 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and 11 touchdowns.

The redshirt freshman is part of a deep, talented, and dangerous running back room.





UteNation Take

Parks has a similar build to former Ute and Florida-native, Zack Moss. In high school, he was a powerful downhill runner with a low center of gravity, helping him rack up the yards after contact. He was a good pass blocker in high school, too, which becomes more and more important in a running back's career.

Parks may likely won’t see much of the field this season behind Tavion Thomas, Micah Bernard, and Chris Curry, as well as battling for reps with fellow Floridian Jaylon Glover. However, don’t count Parks out in the future, as he just happens to bring more of the bruising running style that both veterans Thomas and Curry bring.

It’s important for Parks to soak everything in and continue to develop, as Thomas could head off to the NFL after this season. He could still carve out an important role in the future.





Remembering Parks' Recruitment

Parks was a 5.8 Rivals rated 4-star running back in high school, and he held offers from Florida State, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, Missouri, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, South Florida, Virginia, and West Virginia, to name a few.

Iowa was the favorite going into the final days of his decision, but there was a sudden shift that caught many, including Iowa, off-guard and the Utes won the recruiting battle. In the end, it was his relationship with the Utah coaches that won him over, along with the success of fellow Florida back and Utah legend, Zack Moss.



