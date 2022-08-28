



There are six days left until the University of Utah opens up its football season at the University of Florida, and today we discuss the defense’s no. 6, Justin Medlock. The 6-foot and 220 pound freshman linebacker had a great spring and is expected to be a part of the two-deep at the linebacker rotation this season.

He’ll be a part of a talented group including, Mohamoud Diabate, Karen Reid, and Lander Barton. While some might say that linebacker is a question mark for the Utah defense, this group will look to surprise a lot of people.





UteNation Take

Medlock is an athletic, downhill linebacker who explodes through contact. He is extremely smart, fast, and an instinctive playmaker—similar to former Ute Gionni Paul. Medlock graduated from high school early and participated in spring ball at Utah, where he drew praise from Coach Whittingham. Then, fall camp came around and the praise has continued. Despite his early success, Medlock is locked in and constantly hungry to improve himself.

Early on, the linebacker rotation should consist heavily of Diabate, Reid, and Barton. However, Medlock’s play in camp, is forcing the coaching staff’s hand, as they’ll find plenty of opportunities to get his skill set in the games. He’s too intriguing of a talent.





Remembering Medlock's Recruitment

The former University of Miami commit visited Utah on December 6th and his final decision came down to the wire. The Utes were fairly late to the party, as they offered him in late November, even before he decommitted from Miami.

Even with over 30 offers on the table, including Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, and USC, Utah's track record with linebackers was too tempting to pass up, especially with the recent NFL departures of Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell.

Medlock kept his decision to himself until making the call mid way through signing day. He was an extremely pleasant surprise for the Utah staff.



