



There are just 6 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and today is No. 6, Daidren Zipperer. The redshirt freshman did not see any playing time in 2023. I'm other years, he might be ready to burst into the starting rotation of wife receivers, but this year's squad looks to be listed and ready to take the next step, so Zipperer may be fighting for his opportunities.





UteNation Take

The 6-foot receiver has elite speed and can take the top off of a defense. He gets in and out of his cuts cleanly and quickly, creating separation other than just blowing by his defender.

Zipperer has a good connection with quarterback Cam Rising, so he should get a few opportunities to show his stuff this fall. He brings a lot of versatility to the offense and can get the ball in a variety of different ways. He has a small frame at 165 pounds, so it will be interesting to see how his durability holds up if he gets a lot of playing time.



