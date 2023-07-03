



The UteNation countdown to kickoff continues today with no. 59, Falcon Kaumatule. The former prep tight end developed into a defensive end in high school before making the switch to offensive line at Utah. Kaumatule came to Salt Lake City as a lanky 6-foot-8, 220-pound defensive end from Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman HS) and he is now a solid 303-pound offensive tackle.

After spring ball, in a stacked offensive line room, he seems to find himself firmly in the two-deep, with an opportunity to even start.





UteNation Take

Still relatively new to playing offensive line, Kaumatule has gradually seen more significant playing time the past two seasons. He saw action in all 14 games in 2022. Benefiting from the various injuries on the offensive line, Falcon has capitalized and grown from his opportunities since last spring.

Now, the redshirt junior finds himself with another opportunity to prove himself heading into fall camp. Kaumatule has prototypical height, length, and athleticism to lock down a starting offensive tackle spot, but the depth and competition will be fierce this fall.





Remembering Kaumatule’s Recruitment

Kaumatule was lightly recruited out of high school, committing to Utah over BYU and Hawaii. USC came in late by bringing him in on an official visit just before signing day. The 2019 class was heavy on offensive lineman, and Kaumatule was easily the most raw out of the group. A lineman with Kaumatule’s measurables though, was intriguing, and so far it’s paid off.



