UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No 59 - Falcon Kaumatule

We hit the 50s in today’s UteNation Countdown to Kickoff with no. 59, Falcon Kaumatule. While listed as just a sophomore, Falcon has been with the Utes since 2019 and has transformed his game from a tall, lanky 6-foot-8 and 220 pound defender into an imposing 298 pounds on the offensive line.

A standout spring proved that his hard work is paying off and he should be a solid contributor at the two-deep spot in 2022. Of course, the offensive tackle spot is loaded, but he took full advantage of his opportunity with Kump out for the spring.

UteNation Take

Kaumatule has the prototypical height, length, and athleticism to fortify the offensive tackle spot, and he made some tremendous progress in spring ball. Now that he is closer to the weight he needs to be at for the offensive line, his technique development and consistency is what will take him to the next level.

Barring injuries, Kaumatule is still likely a year away from locking down a starting spot, but that's no fault of his own. However, offensive line coach Jim Harding is known for playing the best five if versatile skill sets can dictate that.

Remembering Kaumatule’s Recruitment

Kaumatule was lightly recruited out of high school, committing to Utah over BYU and Hawaii, although USC brought him in on an official visit just before signing day. The 2019 class was heavy on offensive lineman, and Kaumatule was easily the most raw out of the group. A lineman with Kaumatule’s measurables though, was intriguing to the staff and still is today with the redshirt freshman.