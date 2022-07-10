UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 55 Andrew Mata’afa

With 55 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff it’s time to discuss junior linebacker, no. 55 Andrew Mata’afa. The SoCal native saw action in 13 games last season as a defensive backup and on special teams. Mata’afa’s progression to playing time has been gradual, as he redshirted in 2018, played in seven games in 2019, and all five games in the shortened 2020 season.

Colton Swan’s 2022 linebacker room is an extremely young but talented group. Despite not having much game experience at linebacker, Mata’afa is well respected for his leadership among the group.





UteNation Take

It is a true open competition for the starting linebacker spots with Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell departing. The linebacker room is loaded with talent, so Mata’afa has his work cut out for himself even though he is one of the most experienced in the Utah system.

The 6-foot-3 backer came to Utah on the lighter side, just over 200 pounds, but he’s up to 223 now and still has all his athleticism. Firmly entrenched in the system coming into his 5th season, he should know the system like the back of his hand, which will be a benefit to him for reps in the rotation.





Remembering Mata’afa’s Recruitment

The nephew of one of college football’s best defensive linemen in 2018, Washington State’s Hercules Mata’afa, Andrew’s recruitment was relatively quiet compared to what it could have been, due to an injury during his senior season. Andrew had offers from Utah, Washington State, Virginia, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, as well as several G5 schools. He silently committed to the Utah coaching staff just before the first ever early signing day, but wanted to make his announcement in front of his family, on his 18th birthday.