UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 54 Paul Maile

WIth 54 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, it is time to discuss no. 54 Paul Maile. Maile slid into the starting center position in the towards the end of of 2021, and the unit started to really gel together. The 6-foot-2 and 304 pound junior grew up in the shadow of Rice-Eccles Stadium, playing his high school ball at East HS.





UteNation Take

Much was written about the decision to move Maile to center last season and he will look to build on his success for the 2022 campaign. He made the right calls and reads at the line-of-scrimmage, putting the rest of the line in a position to succeed.

Maile originally came to campus from the defensive side of the ball, but offensive line coach Jim Harding brought him over to the offense early in his freshman year. Since that switch in 2018, Paul has continued to grow each season and earning starting reps in last year’s run to the Rose Bowl berth. With confidence from at the end of the season, Maile should be one of the unquestioned leaders of the offensive line in 2022.





Remembering Maile’s Recruitment

Maile alluded to UteNation early on that he would be a Ute, but he didn’t make the call until later in the process. While he held 17 offers, There was really never any wavering on his part or thought from others that he’d go elsewhere, but the Oregon Ducks popped into the equation, near the end. Despite there being some push from his inner circle and specifically his head coach Brandon Matich at East HS to take his trip to Eugene, Maile listened to his heart and made the call for his beloved Utes.



