



We have 53 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series and today we highlight no. 53, Johnny Maea. The senior from East HS just down the road from Rice-Eccles Stadium has been a mainstay on the two-deep with a handful of starts under his belt.

During his career, injuries have held Maea back from reaching his full potential. If he can stay healthy, he’s one of the best five in the rotation for Utah or he’s the versatile first one off the bench.





UteNation Take

At 6-foot-4 and 315 pounds, Maea has all the physical tools to excel in his final season. The offensive line room is full of talent and depth, so it will be a challenge for Maea to claim a starting spot. However, Maea’s versatility and experience means he is a dependable part of the rotation.

Heading into the offseason, Maea looked as though he was the likely starter at center. However, he missed spring ball which gave Utah valuable time to look at and try Jaren Kump at center. Kump didn’t disappoint, so when fall camp hits, it could be an uphill climb for Maea.



