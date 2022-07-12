UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 53 Johnny Maea

Today’s UteNation Countdown to Kickoff brings us to no. 53, Johnny Maea. The Salt Lake City native went to East HS and originally signed with the 2016 class before serving an LDS mission. Since his first season of action in 2019, Maea has seen most of his action on special teams, although he did start at right guard in 2019 versus BYU.

The 6-foot-4 junior should be a solid depth piece for the offensive line in 2022, on a stacked offensive line.





UteNation take

Johnny’s high school tape was fun to watch as his size and strength clearly stood out. He consistently put his opponents on their backs. However, that was back in 2016 and we’re now in 2022. While he hasn’t created the same highlights at the college, he is still a crucial piece of the offensive line, as his versatility can save the Utes in a pinch.

After playing in nine games in 2019 along with the previously mentioned start against BYU, Maea has yet to start another game or see significant reps on offense. A strong fall camp will be crucial for him or the younger guys will overtake him.





Remembering Maea’s recruitment

Although Maea waited until December of 2015 to commit, it was never really a question that it would be the Utes. The dominant 3-star lineman who played his high school ball just down the street from Rice-Eccles Stadium also had offers from Utah State, BYU, Nevada, Washington State, and Oregon State.



