



Today’s UteNation countdown to kickoff article highlights no. 52, Michael Mokofisi. Michael is the son of former Ute Filipo Mokofisi Sr., who was an All-WAC linebacker from 1982-‘85, and the younger brother of Filipo Mokofisi Jr., who played defensive line from 2013-17. The current Mokofisi has started to make a name for himself along the offensive line, starting in 13 games in 2022 (12 at RG and 1 at LG).

Mokofisi should be a key cog once again on a stacked Utah offensive line.





UteNation Take

Mokofisi already had college-ready size when he hit campus at 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, but he played defensive line in high school, so it was expected he might take some time to make his impact on the offensive line. So far, he has exceeded those expectations and is already a returning starter on a unit that will need to fill two spots. However, the line is as deep and talented as it has ever been under Jim Harding, and Mokofisi will still need to play well to keep his starting spot.





Remembering Mokofisi’s Recruitment

The Woods Cross HS native signed in the early signing period for the 2021 class and was a big win for the Utes, despite the family ties. Michael held some big name offers, including Arizona, BYU, Nebraska, USC, Washington State, and Wisconsin. In the end, the chance to become one of the next Hometown Heros won out.



