UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 52 Mason Tufaga





With 52 days left until kickoff, we discuss no. 52, linebacker Mason Tufaga. If Tufaga’s name sounds familiar, it is because his father Wes was a linebacker for the Utes from 1997-2000 and his aunt, Candace, also played volleyball at Utah. Mason was a highly-rated recruit from Honolulu, HI in the class of 2021 and redshirted in his first season on campus.





UteNation Take

Tufaga is part of the loaded linebacker group that is looking to fill in the shoes of departed Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. The redshirt year allowed him to learn the playbook and learn from one of the best linebacker tandems to play for Utah while also growing in a college strength and conditioning program. What he does with that experience, knowledge and lessons he’s learned, is now up to him.

Tufaga is a strong athlete that does a good job keeping his pad level low at the point of attack. In high school he was a natural in his ability to read the opposing offenses. Mason is also a great open-field tackler with great closing speed. Even if he does not earn a starting spot, he should definitely provide quality depth in the linebacker room.





Remembering Tufaga’s Recruitment

Mason’s final three came down to Utah, Oregon, and Nebraska. He had offers from eight Pac-12 schools and one SEC program. While Utah’s competition for him came down to two quality schools, there never really was a question on whether the three-star no. 19 rated inside linebacker would be a Ute. It was more a matter of when, as he made the call in late August of 2020.



