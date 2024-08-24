It’s another double-dose of the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, and with five days left let’s talk about No. 5 Mycah Pittman. The talented receiver has had an immensely difficult time staying healthy during his career. Pittman played against Florida in the 2023 season opener and then was injured at the start of the Baylor game. This led to him missing the rest of the season and earning a medical redshirt.

Pittman is listed as a starter in the slot, as he teams up with a deep and talented receiving group that has been greatly revamped in the offseason.





UteNation Take

The sixth-year senior has had an outstanding offseason, but his health always remains the question. If he can stay healthy, his connection with quarterback Cam Rising is special, as they’ve constantly linked up for highlight reel plays in practice. The two seem to have a knack for connecting on pass plays where Rising puts it where the defender can’t get it and Pittman finds a way to adjust and snag it.

Most of the receiver talk this offseason has been centered around new Utes Dorian Singer and Damien Alford, and excitement remains high for Money Parks. However, now finally comfortable in the program and mostly healthy, Pittman is the X-factor of the group.





Remembering Pittman’s Recruitment

A former four-star Rivals150 recruit, Pittman was ranked No. 113 overall and No. 17 at the receiver position. He attended Oregon from 2019 to the 2021 season before transferring to Florida State before suffering an injury and then transferring to Utah.