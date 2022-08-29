Five days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff means we are taking a closer look at no. 5 Caine Savage. The 5-foot-11 sophomore cornerback has seen action in 12 games over the past two seasons, primarily on special teams.

Savage played offense and defense in high school. He saw some action in spring 2021 at receiver when the Utes were looking for some help after some transfers. However, now he is firmly entrenched on the defense and looking to add depth to the cornerback spot.





UteNation Take

It can be argued that spring ball reps at receiver in 2021 hurt his development for last season. Now with a full season and another year in the system, Savage should continue to see important reps on special teams, with an eye towards a more significant role in 2023.

He is a talented athlete that has not seen the field much, but his athleticism and versatility make him an intriguing option, especially when everything starts to click for him. The question is, when will that happen? He had an opportunity during bowl game prep to see an impactful role against Ohio State due to cornerback injuries, but that didn’t materialize. Hopefully Savage plays the season with a chip on his shoulder, after the coaches started a running at cornerback instead of him in the Rose Bowl.

This is an important season for him to show progress.





Remembering Savage's Recruitment

Rated a 5.5 three-star athlete, Savage was initially committed to Arizona State before recommitting to the Sun Devils and committing to Utah 10 days later. The Utes promised him a legit look on both offense and defense and they stuck to their word. Aside from Utah and Arizona State, both Oregon State and Washington State also offered Savage.



