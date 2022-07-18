UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 47 Miki Suguturaga

It’s now 47 days until the University of Utah kicks off their highly-anticipated season against Florida, so it’s time to talk about no. 47 Miki Suguturaga. Originally part of the 2017 class, Miki served an LDS mission before enrolling on campus for the 2019 season. Miki's cousin, former Ute defensive tackle Filipo Mokofisi, was his host on his recruiting trip, and family was a huge factor in his decision. The bloodline goes even deeper, however, as he is also cousins with former Utah players Chris and Ma'ake Kemoeatu.

Suguturaga, a sophomore, saw action in two games during the shortened 2020 season and then seven in a reserve role during the 2021. His highlight moment so far was a strip sack against Stanford—which was also the first sack of his career.

He’ll be competing for reps in a stacked defensive end room that can go five-deep without much drop off.





UteNation Take

Suguturaga is a talent, he just happens to be at a stacked position with an entrenched starter (Van Fillinger) and a guy who many view as the breakout candidate for the Utes defense (Jonah Elliss). Of course, when a team has the depth at the position that the Utes do, rotating players is an easy decision, as it keeps the guys fresh as they look to relentlessly attack.

Suguturaga should play a key role on the 2022 Utes defensive line and at least early on, he’ll likely be viewed as the next guy off the bench.





Remembering Suguturaga’s recruitment

The Utes beat out Vanderbilt and Virginia for his services, though he had offers from other Pac-12 schools such as Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon State, and Washington State. One key factor in his commitment aside from the family connection with the Mokofisi and Ma'Afala families was how tight-knot and family oriented the Utah program is.















