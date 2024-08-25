PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
football

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 4 Cameron Calhoun

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport

With just four days until the 2024 season begins, today we discuss a newcomer in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, No. 4, Cameron Calhoun. The freshman transferred to Utah after a season with the Michigan Wolverines where he saw action in two games as a true freshman.

Calhoun participated in spring ball immediately showing that he was ready for significant reps and being the third cornerback along with starters Zemaiah Vaughn and Kenan Johnson.


UteNation Take

Calhoun fits the bill of a prototypical Utah cornerback: good size at 6-feet tall, speedy, physical, and a ball-hawk. Despite being a bit buried on the depth chart for a Michigan squad that would go on to win the national title, Calhoun is a stud and should battle for reps this fall as he continues to learn the system.

There is, however, one catch: Calhoun has battled an injury that first occurred in summer workouts. Therefore, time will tell if he’s able to contribute immediately or if it will take some time. When Calhoun is ready, the program believes that he will be an integral part to the Utah secondary.


Remembering Calhoun's Recruitment

Calhoun was a 4-star Rivals prospect and the no. 33 overall cornerback in. Out of high school, he took official visits to Michigan, Cincinnati, West Virginia. He was committed during the last recruiting process to West Virginia and then his hometown team, Cincinnati, before eventually locking in with Michigan.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 28th, Calhoun received offers from Utah, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, and Memphis. Calhoun committed after visiting Salt Lake City, his only visit.

