With just four days until the 2024 season begins, today we discuss a newcomer in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, No. 4, Cameron Calhoun. The freshman transferred to Utah after a season with the Michigan Wolverines where he saw action in two games as a true freshman.

Calhoun participated in spring ball immediately showing that he was ready for significant reps and being the third cornerback along with starters Zemaiah Vaughn and Kenan Johnson.





UteNation Take

Calhoun fits the bill of a prototypical Utah cornerback: good size at 6-feet tall, speedy, physical, and a ball-hawk. Despite being a bit buried on the depth chart for a Michigan squad that would go on to win the national title, Calhoun is a stud and should battle for reps this fall as he continues to learn the system.

There is, however, one catch: Calhoun has battled an injury that first occurred in summer workouts. Therefore, time will tell if he’s able to contribute immediately or if it will take some time. When Calhoun is ready, the program believes that he will be an integral part to the Utah secondary.





Remembering Calhoun's Recruitment

Calhoun was a 4-star Rivals prospect and the no. 33 overall cornerback in. Out of high school, he took official visits to Michigan, Cincinnati, West Virginia. He was committed during the last recruiting process to West Virginia and then his hometown team, Cincinnati, before eventually locking in with Michigan.

After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal on December 28th, Calhoun received offers from Utah, Cincinnati, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, and Memphis. Calhoun committed after visiting Salt Lake City, his only visit.