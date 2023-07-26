



With 36 days left until the season opener for the University of Utah, we take a closer look at place kicker Cole Becker. Becker comes to Utah by way of the transfer portal from Pac-12 rival Colorado.

While in Boulder, Becker played in 24 games from 2021 to 2022 with his 25 made field goals tying him for 7th all-time for the Buffaloes. That’s right, Utah looks to have solved their kicking woes — including shortening the field for the offense — as Becker has connected on 3-of-4 on field goals from 50+ yards, including his career-long of 56 yards.





UteNation Take

After years of stability in the kicking game from names like Sakoda, Phillips, and Gay, special teams has not been a big positive in recent years. However, Becker should be able to immediately step in and shore up the kicking game. In 2022, he was 11 for 13 on field goals and 20 of 21 on PATs.

Becker is also a weapon on kickoffs, as he’s connected on 63 of 94 kickoffs for touchbacks — another issue plaguing Utah kicking in recent years. His career long field goal is 56 yards. Becker earned first-team All-Pac-12 by PFF and Pro Football Network in 2021 after scoring 67 points on 14 of 20 field goals and 25 of 25 PATs. He was the 10th fastest player in Colorado history to score 100 points.





Remembering Becker’s Recruitment

Although kickers do not usually receive much attention on the recruiting front, Becker was rated a six-star kicker by Chris Sailer Kicking and the no. 2 kicker as rated by ESPN. He only missed one kick in high school, making 45 of his 46 attempts. Some also might remember him going viral on social media after he hit a 68-yard field goal in high school. Becker held offers from Colorado, Iowa State, and Rice before choosing to stay in his home state of Colorado.



