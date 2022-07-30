UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 35 Isaac Vaha





Five weeks until the Utes play the University of Florida in The Swamp. It was an unusual gap this year between jersey numbers for scholarship players, but today we pick things back up on the countdown with no. 35, Isaac Vaha. Vaha is a physical specimen at 6-foot-6 and 268 pounds, who athe present moment needs to lose weight for the tight end role. Vaha was quite the athlete in hiigh school, as he had all-state honors in basketball, but his brief time playing football made it obvious that that was his future.





UteNation Take

Vaha picked up football in his final two seasons at Pleasant Grove HS in Utah, so he is still learning the sport and position. Fortunately, he is learning from two of the best in the country at the position in Dalton Kincaid and Brant Kuithe. Given his size, he could turn into an unstoppable force at tight end, or he could potentially change positions to take advantage of his size and quickness. He sat out 2031 due to a kneecap injury, so once he sheds the excess weight, he should be good to go. Fortunately for Vaha and the Utes, he won’t be needed in a big role at tight end for at least another year.

When healthy, Vaha should be a matchup nightmare with quick feet for his size and excellent ball skills. Due to being newer to football, he hasn’t come anywhere near his full potential, so as long as he shows no lingering effects from his injury, he could be a future star.





Remembering Vaha’s Recruitment

A three-star prospect rated 5.7 and ranked the no. 30 overall tight end for 2021, Vaha was one of the most highly sought-after prospects from the state, holding offers from over 20 schools. Some of the names on that list included Oregon, Arizona State, Cal, Penn State, Washington, and Wisconsin. Ultimately however, he was a longtime Utah lean and his commitment on Instagram Live never really seemed in doubt.



