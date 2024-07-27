With 33 days until the 2024 season begins, we are at no. 33 in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff, Kana’i Lopes. The true freshman played at St. John Bosco HS and should make a play for the two-deep this fall. He recorded 45 tackles (1 TFL) and one fumble recovery in his senior year for the California powerhouse.

The Utah linebacker room under the tutelage of Colton Sean has consistently become one of the best groups in the country. Both Lander Barton and Karene Reid will be two of the best in the Big 12





UteNation Take

Barton and Reid having the starting spots locked down, along with Sione Fotu when the Utes go with three backers. However, every year an unexpected freshman emerges ready for a significant role, and that could be Lopes at some point during the 2024 seasons. He enrolled early for spring ball and made plenty of noise, so he could battle for a spot on the two-deep in fall camp.





Remembering Lopes’ Recruitment

A three-star athlete rated by Rivals as the No. 70 safety, it was apparent that Lopes’ future would be at linebacker. Lopes chose Utah over Boston College, Washington, Oregon State, and Washington. Utah’s development was a key factor in committing to the Utes.