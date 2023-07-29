



We are down to just 33 days until Utah football kicks off against the Florida Gators in Rice-Eccles Stadium, and today’s UteNation countdown to kickoff features no. 33, Jocelyn Malaska. The redshirt freshman from Bethany, OK saw reserve action in three games in 2022, including the Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl.





UteNation Take

Malaska has only played football since his junior year in high school, playing both sides of the ball at Bethany HS. A dynamic, do-it-all player in high school, Malaska was a defensive back, receiver, punt and kick returner, and even punter. He is a high-upside kind of athlete with the kind of height and length that could grow to excel in the Utah defensive backfield.

Right now, Utah has a solid starting rotation and two-deep in the secondary, but as everyone has seen in recent seasons, injuries can stack up quickly. Malaska’s development at cornerback will be an under the radar development for the depth chart this fall. If he progresses quickly, it will be another feather in the coaching staff’s cap for signing a unique talent, as Oklahoma is not a regular recruiting ground for the Utes.





Remembering Malaska’s Recruitment

Malaska was originally committed to Texas Tech before flipping to Utah a week before signing day for the 2022 class after a visit from defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. Even with only playing football for two years, Malaska held 12 offers out of high school, including Texas Tech, Utah, SMU, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State.



