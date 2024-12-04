SIGNED: Nick Hallock, OL

Film Evaluation

A multi-year starter from Bingham High School, the local Utah product is a big, physical athlete that shows the ability to play multiple positions at the next level. Primarily a tackle in high school, Hallock shows the ability to pull and get out in space well, while using his powerful punch to create separation and movement when engaging with defenders. His 6 foot 5 inch frame shows plenty of space to add weight as he’s currently just 250 pounds, but that will depend on what position he plays at the next level. His physicality and upper body strength is clear; he often overwhelms defenders with his strength but plays active and is not afraid to engage multiple defenders during a play.

He has good feet, moves well enough to stay in front of defenders and will need to develop his base at the next level regardless of what position he plays, but the power and movement are there along with good balance for a player of his height. He stays engaged and finishes blocks well, what really becomes interesting is what his future position might be at the next level. He’s got the length to play outside, but the power to be a guard or even a defensive tackle. Bend is good enough as well to go either direction, but the big takeaway is that Utah has found a developmental diamond in the rough with Hallock.

- Bryan Brown

