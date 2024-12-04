SIGNED: Nathan Tilmon, S

(Photo by @Ute_Football)



From Mansfield Timberview High School the Utes pick up safety Nathan Tilmon. A 6-foot-1 180 pounder, Tilmon had 16 offers from programs like Texas, Arizona State, SMU, and Arkansas. Tilmon also runs track in Texas, clocking in at 10.91 100-meter and a 15.75 110-meter hurdles. The three-star safety committed to Utah back on August 10th, after visiting during the June 8th weekend. At the time of his visit, he was currently committed to SMU.



Film Evaluation This guy’s discipline in his read-key progressions jumps off the film—textbook stuff. He fits the mold of a Utah defensive back: tough, physical, and reliable. He’s not hesitant to step up and secure tackles, excelling in open-field situations, which is rare and valuable. On pursuit, he’s relentless, and when playing free safety, he’s a true center fielder. He covers a ton of ground on deep balls and consistently makes plays. Overall, he’s a complete safety with the tools to excel at the next level. -Kenneth Scott

