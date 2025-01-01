Runnin' Utes Fall in Big 12 Opener to Baylor, 81-56

The introduction to Big 12 basketball was rough for the Utah men’s basketball team facing the No. 25 Baylor Bears. The Utes got off to a sluggish start, allowing Baylor to jump out to an 11-0 lead. Utah managed to battle back and cut the deficit to three points, but that was as close as they would get as the Bears ran away with it 81-56, handing Utah a humbling start to conference play.

Poor shooting day

Utah struggled early and often, then they went on a 12-4 run that saw them cut the Bears’ lead to 15-12 after Mason Madsen hit the first 3-pointer of the game. However, the Bears would respond right back with a 22-5 run to take a 37-17 lead at the half.

The Utes’ offense struggled to find rhythm against Baylor’s defense, shooting just 31.8% from the field, and hitting only 7 of 30 3-pointers. It didn't get any at the free throw line hitting only 7 of 13. The Utes lacked consistent scoring options and couldn’t generate a lot of open looks to make baskets. While Utah continued to be cold, the Bears found ways to continue to extend their lead by as many as 31 points over the final 10 minutes of the game.





No Player Dominated Scoring

Hunter Erickson had a team-high of 13 points and five rebounds, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Mason Madsen followed with 10 points, but on 4 of 12 shooting. Utah’s leading scorer Gabe Madsen was held to just 3 points on 1 of 7 shooting. Starting point guard Miro Little, a Baylor transfer, was held scoreless, shooting 0-9, including five from 3-point range in his return to Waco. No other player hit double digits in the loss.

Baylor had four players scoring in double figures. True freshman and likely 2025 lottery pick, V.J. Edgecombe, led the way with 19 points, five rebounds, and two steals, while three other players each contributed 15 points. Norchad Omier recorded an impressive double-double, finishing with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Defensively, the Utes struggled to contain the Bears’ offensive firepower.





Turnovers and Physicality Were Key Issues

Baylor dominated the boards and bullied Utah in the paint. On the offensive glass, Baylor pulled down 14 rebounds to Utah’s 11 offensive rebounds, leading to a 16-8 advantage in second chance points.

The Utes also committed 17 turnovers due to sloppy passing, allowing Baylor to capitalize with 22 points off those mistakes. The Bears defense was suffocating throughout the game, securing a decisive 22-8 advantage in points off turnovers.

Utah struggled to slow down the Bears shooting leading to big runs to put the game away, finishing the game with 40.6% shooting in the conference play opener.





Up next

Utah returns home to face off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. Tip off is at 5 pm MST and will be on ESPN+. The Red Raiders are 9-3, 0-1 in conference play coming off a 87-83 loss to UCF.