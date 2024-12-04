SIGNED: Mana Carvalho, DB

(Photo by @Utah_Football)



Utah has signed a legacy-Ute, Mana Carvalho, son Stew Carvalho. The three-star defensive back from Kahuku High School committed on July 12th after visiting in June. He also officially visited Hawaii, Harvard, Boise State, and Nevada. His father attended Utah from 1998-99 as a walk-on running back.



Advertisement

Film Evaluation He does a great job supporting the run game—tough, physical, and reliable as a tackler. I can see him fitting well as a nickel player or even transitioning to a strong safety role. While I’d like to have seen more plays in coverage, his run support is a real standout. Solid all-around with room to grow in coverage reps. -Kenneth Scott

