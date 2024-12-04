SIGNED: JJ Buchanan, ATH





The Utes have signed one of the most versatile players in the 2025 class, who can be utilized in a variety of positions. JJ Buchanan, a 6-foot-4 and 200 pound two-way player from Coronado High School played both safety and receiver, tallying 1,009 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns, 61 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one interception in the 2024 season. Buchanan made a trip to Salt Lake City in late June and committed just days later. Utah beat out Cal, Colorado State, Cornell, Dartmouth, and Oregon State.

He's coming to Utah as a true athlete, so only time will tell where he ends as he starts his college career.



