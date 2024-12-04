SIGNED: JJ Buchanan, ATH

The Utes have signed one of the most versatile players in the 2025 class, who can be utilized in a variety of positions. JJ Buchanan, a 6-foot-4 and 200 pound two-way player from Coronado High School played both safety and receiver, tallying 1,009 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns, 61 tackles, 2.0 sacks and one interception in the 2024 season. Buchanan made a trip to Salt Lake City in late June and committed just days later. Utah beat out Cal, Colorado State, Cornell, Dartmouth, and Oregon State.
He's coming to Utah as a true athlete, so only time will tell where he ends as he starts his college career.
Film Evaluation
This guy is a pure athlete, and it shows on film—he’s everywhere, making plays all over the field. He’s got that edge, that drive, and a competitive spirit you can’t teach. Plus, he’s physical, never shying away from contact. I can see him being a key piece on the defensive side, where his versatility will shine. With the right development, he’s got all the tools to become a future draft pick. Definitely a player to watch.
-Kenneth Scott
What this signing means
A jack-of-all-trades, where he lines up to start likely won’t be where he finishes his Utah career. Odds are that he sees early playing time and staff will look to help him find the quickest path to the field possible. He has the frame and athleticism to play receiver, safety, tight end, or even grow into a linebacker.