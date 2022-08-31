Three days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff for the 2022 season means a double dose of articles, and here we discuss transfer Mohamoud Diabate. Last season, Diabate was a starting linebacker for the Florida Gators, tallying 89 tackles in 2021. In his three seasons in Gainsville, Diabate played in 37 games with 17 starts. The senior transfer's knowledge of Florida's personnel should help with preparation for the season opener at The Swamp this weekend.





UteNation Take

Diabate joins a loaded Utah linebacker room that spent the offseason competing for the vacancies left by Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. The 6-foot-4 senior unfortunately sat out spring ball due to an injury, but he is fully recovered this fall and should fill up the stat sheet while bringing an edge to the Utah defense. He plays with an emotion and intensity that the coaches love, and Ute fans should love as well. Diabate has great sideline to sideline speed and is a sure-tackler that should instantly fit into the defensive scheme.





Remembering Diabate's Recruitment

Mohamoud was a 4-star 5.9 Rivals recruit out of the 2019 class from Auburn, AL, ranking at #3 in his listed position of weakside defensive end. The speedy edge athlete had an impressive list of offers with Florida, Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt looking for his services with Alabama showing interest as well, to name a few. In the end, Diabate chose the Gators as his future home. After entering the transfer portal, Mohamoud did his own research on potential landing spots and reached out to the Utah coaches himself. Utah's track record for putting guys into the NFL and reputation for developing players was too much to pass up for Diabate.