We have just three days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and it means a double dose of articles at no. 3 and here we discuss redshirt freshman Ja'Quinden Jackson. The dual-threat quarterback found his way to Utah via the University of Texas, transferring after the 2020 season. Jackson saw action in three games in 2021, recording 30 yards on six carries with a rushing touchdown. Fittingly, the Dallas-native was the team's Ty Jordan-Aaron Lowe Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2022.





UteNation Take

Word throughout the offseason is that Jackson has made huge strides in his development this offseason and the battle for the backup quarterback spot has been tight. However, Jackson finds himself behind sophomore Bryson Barnes on the depth chart, as the play calling shifts a little bit to more RPO and quick reads with Jackson behind center. The 6-foot-2 QB is a dynamic athlete and may have the higher ceiling, although at this point Barnes has a little bit more of a stable floor.





Remembering Jackson's Recruitment

Ja'Quinden was a 4-star dual-threat quarterback out of Duncanville, TX, ranked #5 at the position and #180 overall for the 2020 recruiting class. Jackson held an impressive offer list, including Texas, Alabama, Baylor, Florida State, Oklahoma, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and Utah to name a few. He verbally committed early in the summer of 2019 to the home state school of the University of Texas, before finding his way to Utah via the transfer portal, following a similar path to Cam Rising.