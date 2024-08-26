There are just three days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series and today we discuss No. 3, Dorian Singer. The 6-foot senior transferred to Utah after one year at USC in 2023. Prior to Utah, Singer played two seasons at Arizona in 2021 and ‘22. His second season in Tucson was his best so far, hauling in 66 catches for 1,105 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Regarding the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series, it should be noted that Jonathan Hall now also wears No. 3, but was No. 10 until this week. Levani Damuni also technically dons No. 3, but a lower leg injury back in the spring ended his 2024 season before it ever began. Damuni may play near the end of season if things play out for Utah that would extend the season deep into the postseason.





UteNation Take

The addition of Singer gives the Utah offense a proven wide receiver on the outside that should help bring the offense up to the next level. While he did not perform as well as he hoped at USC, the expectation is that Singer should look like the player that led Arizona’s receiving corps.

Singer has a high football IQ, and he really knows how to get separation, adjust to the ball, and win contested battles. A 50/50 ball to most receivers is a 80/20 ball to Utah’s unquestioned WR1. His transfer carries a similar impact to when Darren Carrington transferred from Oregon for the 2017 season, but the impact should be even greater. Singer’s presence on the field will not only make life easier for quarterback Cam Rising, it will also free up his other targets as opponents will pay extra attention to the star receiver.





Remembering Singer’s Recruitment

Originally from Minnesota, Singer played football in Arizona his senior year of high school. Singer’s held scholarship offers from Iowa State and Texas before ultimately deciding to walk-on at Arizona, where he earned a scholarship after leading the team in receiving his freshman year.

After two seasons with the Wildcats, Singer entered the transfer portal and chose USC after courting offers from schools like Utah, Miami, Colorado, Arizona State, Penn State, Arkansas, Kansas and Oregon. Singer entered the portal after the 2023 season and picked Utah after a late push from Washington.