UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 29 Elisha Lloyd

We have 29 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff—just under a month—and today we take a closer look at no. 29, cornerback Elisha Lloyd. As a redshirt freshman, Lloyd did not see any game action last year. Given the injuries and hits to the cornerback depth chart at the end of last season, his development will be crucial if the Utes experience anything similar this year.





Lloyd showed positive signs in the spring, but the position is now back to full strength.





UteNation Take

Despite not seeing the field last season, it is early in his time on campus and Lloyd possesses many traits that Utah likes in its corners. He was a standout in track at Mission Hills HS in Southern California, running the fourth-fastest 60 meter time in the state in 2020 and also running the 100 meters in 10.8 seconds.





In high school, Lloyd showed excellent ball skills and the ability to turn his hips to correct and adjust to the receivers. In addition to coverage, he is not afraid to come down and make a hit in the running game. A year in the system should have helped him adjust to the speed of the college game, and a good fall camp could help Lloyd challenge for some rotational snaps.





He’s likely a year away from having a consistent impact on Utah’s defense.





Remembering Lloyd’s Recruitment

A one-time Washington State commit, Lloyd committed to the Cougars initially after feeling some pressure to do so. However, Utah was aware of that situation and never lost contact with one of their favorite cornerback targets of 2021. Lloyd had over 15 offers and committed to Utah over three other P5 schools.















