UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 28 Sione Vaki





Returner missionary Sione Vaki highlights our UteNation Countdown to Kickoff at no. 28 with 28 days left until Utah faces Florida at The Swamp in Gainesville. Vaki originally signed with the Utes in 2019 before going on his LDS mission and returning in 2021. He will be a true freshman for the 2022 season.

Vaki participated in spring ball and there were some extremely positive views, as he was looking to compete against RJ Hubert. However, since then, Utah has had both Clayton Isbell and Jadon Pearson arrive on campus. The free safety spot opposite of Cole Bishop is now a heated battle.





UteNation Take

Vaki was named the NorCal Player of the Year during his senior season and although he is listed as a receiver in the Rivals recruiting database, Utah’s intention was for him to always line up at safety. For his film as a receiver, Vaki is an explosive yet smooth athlete who could track the ball in 50-50 situations. He also was not afraid of fighting through contact as a ball carrier.

As a safety, his physicality as a receiver translates into a guy not afraid to come up and make a play on the ball. He shows good pursuit in the run game, and his knowledge as a receiver help him recognize routes in the passing game. When he commits to a read, Vaki is a wrecking ball.

He should find himself in the thick of a talented safety rotation.





Remembering Vaki’s Recruitment

Vaki was a highly sought three-star athlete from Brentwood,CA, holding 11 offers including USC, Washington State, Tennessee, and Oklahoma State. Most schools recruited him as a receiver, while Lewis Powell and Morgan Scalley sold him on a bright future in Utah’s defense.