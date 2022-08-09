UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 25 Jaylen Dixon





With 25 days left until the University of Utah kicks off against the Florida Gators, UteNation’s Countdown to Kickoff profiles no. 25, Jaylen Dixon. Dixon is a true burner out on the perimeter for the offense and has the speed to keep defenses honest in the passing game, despite his smaller 5-foot-9, 165-pound stature. Now in a better place mentally, Dixon looks to finish his career as a Ute on a high note as he will look to help fill the void left by Britain Covey.

Utah’s receivers have a steady balance of veterans and newcomers. It’s long been said that this position group is the missing ingredient to an elite Utah offense. Led by obvious WR1, Devaughn Vele, Dixon and the others have a chance to benefit when the defensive focus should be on Vele and the tight ends.





UteNation Take

Dixon personifies the Utes’ wide receiver group over the past few seasons: filled with potential, yet needing to show more consistency. With quarterback Cam Rising at the helm and set for a strong season, Dixon and the receiving corps should get plenty of opportunities to display their abilities. If there is one piece that could really open up the offense, it is a consistent deep threat, and Jaylen could be poised to step into that role.





Remembering Dixon’s Recruitment

Not long after high school teammate Jason Shelley committed to the Utes, Dixon—the underrated and electrifying go-to receiver for Shelley—followed suit. Those two had long talked about taking their games to the next level with each other. While the Utes offered Shelley early, Dixon’s offer came a bit later than his others, but that didn’t matter as receivers coach, Guy Holliday, had still shown him a lot of love, early and often. The Utes beat out Iowa, Southern Miss, and Syracuse. Initially a two-star recruit when he committed, he and Shelley shined in one of the toughest leagues in Texas, as Dixon was soon bumped to a three-star rating.



