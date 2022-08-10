UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 24 Darrien “Blue” Stewart





We sit with 24 days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff and today we discuss safety Darrien “Bleu” Stewart. The 6-foot, 190-pound redshirt freshman saw action in three games in 2021 and should compete for playing time at the two-deep spot. The Las Vegas native has a great frame for the safety position and has great speed as a former track athlete.

With the 2022 additions of Sione Vaki, JP Pearson, and Clayton Isbell, Stewart’s path to playing time just got more challenging. It’s a great problem to have, however, after depth concerns had initially arose in the offseason.





UteNation Take

Stewart is part of a deep and talented group of safeties alongside Cole Bishop, RJ Hubert, Vaki, Pearson, and Isbell. Stewart was a great tackler coming out of high school and he has a nose for the ball. He has traits that would make him versatile at either safety spot—being a great tackler for strong safety, and his length and speed make him a good fit for the free safety. His path to playing time in 2022 will most likely be reps on special teams, then do what he can to prove himself and work towards getting spot-time in the safety rotation throughout the season.





Remembering Stewart’s Recruitment

A three-star safety, Stewart chose the Utes from a final four which also included Oregon, Boise State, and UCLA, though he didn't actually have an official offer from the Ducks. He also held offers from Washington State, West Virginia, and a number of G5 schools.



