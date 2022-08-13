UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 21 Solomon Enis

It’s now only three weeks until kickoff for the University of Utah, so with 21 days remaining, it’s time to talk about 6-foot-3 and 206 pound wide receiver, Solomon Enis. During the 2021 season, Enis played in 10 games, while starting five. He recorded 22 receptions for 248 yards and one touchdown.

For Utah to take their offense to the next level, the receivers need to step up. The Utes have had receivers breakout as seniors, could the fan-favorite with solid hands be next?





UteNation Take

Since coming to campus in 2018, Enis has played in all 44 games, starting in 14 of them. His big frame is ideal for him to fend off smaller cornerbacks for 50/50 balls.

Enis clearly has the physical tools to be a top-level receiver. He has made tremendous strides in the technical aspect of the game under the tutelage of receivers coach Chad Bumphis. If he can start gaining better separation with his route running, he could fully unlock his potential in 2022.

Regardless of what his stats look like at the end of the season, Enis’ leadership skills are crucial to the wide receiver room.





Remembering Enis' Recruitment

With NFL bloodlines, Enis was a highly-regarded four-star receiving prospect out of North Canyon HS in Arizona for the class of 2018. Due to those bloodlines, the battle came down to two teams, the Utes and his father, Curtis Enis’ alma mater, Penn State University.

In a bizarre twist, Penn State released a promotional video with Solomon in it, as if he was already a part of the team. Luckily for Utah, it was an oversight by the Nittany Lions and Enis choose to follow his own path on signing day. It was a big get, and even bigger that Utah knocked off the school where his dad became a college football legend.



