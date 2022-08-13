UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 21 Karene Reid

It’s a double dose for the countdown today. 2021 sophomore sensation Karene Reid has changed his number from 32 to 21. The Timpview HS product originally signed with Utah State as part of the 2018 class before walking on at Utah after his LDS mission and earning a scholarship. In 2021, Reid played in 10 games, starting in six, and recorded 44 tackles (2.0 TFL, 1.0 sack), with two pass breakups and an interception. In the Washington State game, he racked up 15 tackles and a sack with an interception to earn Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Reid is part of the loaded linebackers group looking to fill the void left by Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. It’s a heated battle for the two starting roles between Reid, freshman phenom Lander Barton, and Florida transfer Mohamoud Diabate.





UteNation Take

The 6-foot and 227 pound Reid was a big part of the linebacker rotation last season and should be a huge part of it again this year. Teammates Diabate and Barton may be getting a little more publicity heading into fall camp, but fans should not count out Reid among potential starters. Reid has by far the most experience in the system of the returning linebackers and with another year under his belt, he should only continue to take a step forward.





Remembering Reid’s recruitment

After coming home from his LDS mission, Reid decided against enrolling at Utah State University—where he had a guaranteed scholarship—and instead enrolled as a walkon with the Utes. It didn’t take him long to earn a scholarship.

As a 6-foot and 185 pound linebacker in 2018, Reid had offers from the Aggies, BYU, Air Force, Fresno State, and Navy.



