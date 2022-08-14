UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 20 Lander Barton





With 20 days until kickoff for the University of Utah 2022 season, today we take a closer look at no. 20, freshman linebacker Lander Barton. Arguably one of the most hyped and anticipated signings for the Utes, Barton's family name precedes him, with his parents, Mikki (basketball and volleyball) and Paul (football and baseball) both being two-sport athletes at Utah and his older siblings, Dani (volleyball), Cody (football), and Jackson (football). Not only is there a big family legacy to follow, but the footprints left by Devin Lloyd and Nephew Sewell at the linebacker position created a high standard to follow.

Luckily for the Utes, Barton arrived in spring to learn the playbook and get used to the speed of the college game. He’s aced the test, so far. Because of this, there’s zero doubt that he’ll be a part of the linebacker rotation. Barton is battling for one of two starter spots, against Karene Reid and Mohamoud Diabate.





UteNation Take

Early on, Barton seems like he’s prepared for the challenge. He has embraced the high level of competition within the position group and finds himself right in the discussion for one of the starting spots. His football IQ and athleticism are off the charts. Barton has also shown himself to be a fast learner—focusing on what he needs to improve and then improving that.

The 6-foot-4 and 230-pound freshman will be a valuable piece to the 2022 Utah defense and a vital piece in the years to come.





Remembering Barton's Recruitment

While it seemed like destiny that Barton would be a Ute, it wasn’t a sure thing. Both Michigan and Texas made strong pushes for him, before he made the call to stay home. During Lander’s recruitment, the 4-star Rivals100 linebacker was encouraged by his brother Cody to keep an open mind, but his mom wanted her youngest to stay home.



