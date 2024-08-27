PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNzdMOUpRWDBaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU3N0w5SlFYMFonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 2 Smith Snowden

Sean Davenport • UteNation
Ute Nation
@SeanDavenport

With just two days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series, today we discuss no. 2, Smith Snowden. The 5-foot-10 sophomore saw action in 11 games last season on both defense and special teams. The young cornerback is no stranger to the big stage at Rice-Eccles Stadium, having helped win a state championship at Skybridge HS in 2022.

In 2024, he’ll step into a starting role at nickelback and can slide outside to play cornerback, as needed. Snowden is one of four new starters in Utah’s secondary.


UteNation Take

Snowden was a playmaking ball-hawk in high school and he should continue to develop into one at the collegiate level. Snowden is slated to start alongside Zemaiah Vaughn and Kenan Johnson on the outside, with Tao Johnson and Alaka’i Gilman both starting at safety.

After a season of watching and playing behind Cole Bishop and Tao Johnson at nickel, Snowden should be well prepared to step up into the starting role for the 2024 season. When he arrive on campus, Snowden was well prepared to step in immediately due to his talent, work ethic, and guidance from his father, Will Snowden, who is a well known trainer and former BYU football player.

He should be ready for a breakout season.


Remembering Snowden’s Recruitment

Snowden held over 22 offers in the process, 12 coming from P5 schools. He officially visited Utah, Colorado and Northwestern over the summer. Despite all the interest for the 4-star’s services, he decided to stay close to home and play for the Utes.

