With just two days left in the UteNation Countdown to Kickoff series, today we discuss no. 2, Smith Snowden. The 5-foot-10 sophomore saw action in 11 games last season on both defense and special teams. The young cornerback is no stranger to the big stage at Rice-Eccles Stadium, having helped win a state championship at Skybridge HS in 2022.

In 2024, he’ll step into a starting role at nickelback and can slide outside to play cornerback, as needed. Snowden is one of four new starters in Utah’s secondary.





UteNation Take

Snowden was a playmaking ball-hawk in high school and he should continue to develop into one at the collegiate level. Snowden is slated to start alongside Zemaiah Vaughn and Kenan Johnson on the outside, with Tao Johnson and Alaka’i Gilman both starting at safety.

After a season of watching and playing behind Cole Bishop and Tao Johnson at nickel, Snowden should be well prepared to step up into the starting role for the 2024 season. When he arrive on campus, Snowden was well prepared to step in immediately due to his talent, work ethic, and guidance from his father, Will Snowden, who is a well known trainer and former BYU football player.

He should be ready for a breakout season.





Remembering Snowden’s Recruitment

Snowden held over 22 offers in the process, 12 coming from P5 schools. He officially visited Utah, Colorado and Northwestern over the summer. Despite all the interest for the 4-star’s services, he decided to stay close to home and play for the Utes.