ago football

UteNation Countdown to Kickoff: No. 2 Micah Bernard

Alex Markham • UteNation
Publisher
@AMarkhamRivals

The University of Utah is only two days away from kicking off their inaugural Big 12 season, so it’s time to talk about a crucial piece to the offensive puzzle, no. 2 Micah Bernard.

In over 39 career games at Utah, Bernard has 12 starts. He’s rushed for 1,208 yards, scored seven touchdowns, and averaged 5.4 yards per carry with a long of 50. Bernard also had 69 receptions for 620 yards and three touchdowns. Bernard has done that while sharing the backfield responsibilities with some talented Utah running backs. With the transfer departure of Ja’Quiden Jackson, Bernard leads a young but intriguing group of backs.


UteNation Take

Talk about bad luck: Bernard was finally healthy entering the 2023 season before a scooter injury derailed his season only one game in. Entering the 2024 season, the versatile back is determined to prove that he’s an every-down back and he’ll get first crack at it to start the season. Bernard is a dangerous home run threat as a runner. However, in a talented offense, Bernard is one of Utah’s most talented playmakers as a receiving threat out of the backfield. Due to this, the emergence of either highly-touted freshman Mike Mitchell or dependable veteran Jaylon Glover, is a necessity.

If Utah can live up to the sky-high expectations and make noise in the CFP, Bernard’s versatility will be a big reason why.


Remembering Bernard's Recruitment

A three-star 5.5 running back, Bernard was underrated because he was a 16-year old senior. Top schools like Utah, Oregon, and USC were aware of that and all saw his potential and offered him. Early on in the process, Bernard’s dream school was Oregon, and he never fully entertained USC because he wanted to leave Southern California. Ultimately, his choice came down to Utah and Oregon State before choosing the Utes, because he wanted to be a part of a program where he could be a difference-maker.


